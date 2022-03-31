Venango County has been awarded nearly $90,000 that can be distributed to agencies and organizations that provide food and shelter programs.

A portion of the money — $21,870 — was provided under the national Emergency Food and Shelter Program through the Department of Homeland Security.

About People
WINNER — Miranda Gardner, a junior at Rocky Grove High School, won an essay contest sponsored by American Legion Post 476. The contest is open to students in ninth through 12th grades at Rocky Grove and Franklin high schools. This year’s theme was “What Does the 19th Amendment Mean to Me?” G…

CLA places well at spelling bee
  • From staff reports

Christian Life Academy of Seneca hosted the Association of Christian Schools International regional spelling bee on Monday for students in fifth through eighth grades.

Avian flu found in Venango County; five ducks died along Kahle Lake

  • From staff reports

A warning has been issued by state Rep. R. Lee James to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).

Club Notes

Belles Lettres Club — Bridge winners at the Belles Lettres Club’s fourth Monday lunch gathering were Barb Bickel, first; and Suzette Nellis, second.

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

4-H shooters hit the mark
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The young shooter leveled her rifle, squeezed the trigger and was rewarded with a hit 10 meters away. She then lowered her rifle and pumped the piece in preparation for the next round.

Pitt-Titusville hub to hold open house

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE — As a part of its seasonal recruitment efforts, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a spring open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, on the Pitt-Titusville campus.

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Monday with eight members weighing in.