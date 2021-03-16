Fundraising effort will help Lyric Theatre project

The Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance, in partnership with Community Playhouse Inc., is launching a new fundraising effort that will begin with the current Bridge Builders Community Foundations' Week of Giving.
The Alliance has established a goal of $60,000 in the next 60 days. A team of professionals will be engaged to execute a plan by leveraging public funding and private contributions, according to a press release from the Alliance.
A warmer than normal winter, a season that ends on Saturday with the advent of spring, means Oil City escaped any major winter flooding this year due to the lack of ice jams on Oil Creek and the Allegheny River.
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Crudo and Jackie Stone, third.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
ACHIEVEMENT - Tarasia J. Maguire of Dempseytown, an insurance agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned a court position in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2021. Achieving membership in MDRT is a career milestone attained by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledg…