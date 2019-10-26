Funds to aid Cranberry classes

The Pennsylvania Association Of School Retirees Venango County raised money for educational grants that were awarded to two Cranberry Area High School teachers during Monday's Cranberry School Board meeting. The grants, each for $250, were awarded to Andrea Barrett, left, for yoga mats to complete her class set for physical education, grades 7-12, and to Kerri Sutch, center, for measurement equipment for her general biology classes. They are pictured with Principal Ritt Smith. (Contributed photo)