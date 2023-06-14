The Venango County housing rehabilitation program has received a boost as the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency announced the awarding of a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement fund.
CLARION — The 911 surcharge on telephones in Pennsylvania could be going up, and Clarion County adopted a resolution urging the state General Assembly to reauthorize legislation for those specific surcharges that support the NG911 systems across the state.
CHAIRPERSON — Colleen Stuart, CEO of the Venango Training & Development Center Inc., has been elected chairperson of the Rehabilitation Community Provider Association (RCPA) board of directors beginning July 1. The association advocates for those in need, works to advance effective state…
PROMOTED — Heidi Whistle has been promoted to retail store manager at Artist’s Attic in Oil City and Porch Music Store in Franklin. Whistle’s performance, dedication and commitment to exceptional customer service have earned her this achievement, according to Holly Gibbons, the owner of both…
WASHINGTON — Allegheny National Forest will receive $5.5 million from the U.S. Department of the Interior to plug 48 old oil and gas wells, according to a joint news release from U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman.