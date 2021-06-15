Gala at VC raises more than $45,000

Venango Region Catholic School hosted its 2021 Heritage Gala with the theme "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on Saturday at Venango Catholic High School. The evening featured dining, dancing and bidding on auction items that raised more than $45,000. Laura Blake, the president of Venango Region Catholic School, said the evening "would not have been possible without our staff, parents, volunteers, and community members' selfless contributions of time, talent, and treasure." Blake also expressed much gratitude to the gala sponsors and to the people and businesses that provided goods and services for the evening. (Contributed photo)
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 7, with 10 members weighing in.

BIRTHDAY - Shirley Zacherl, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will celebrate her 86th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to her, in care of the facility, at 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City.

Clarion garden club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on June 8.

It bears watching

Cameron Weller was just sitting in his Oil City home and playing guitar when he suddenly realized he had an audience - a black bear.