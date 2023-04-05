Galaxy Federal Credit Union will hold its 16th annual Shred Week from April 17 to 23 during regular business hours, at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin.
The public is invited to dispose of old statements, check registers, invoices, tax records and more.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 4:25 am
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum at Wanango Country Club in Reno from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 28.
April 5, 2001
Rose A. McKenzie, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Volunteers with the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) and American Woodcock Society (AWS) tackled another section of alder renewal for wildlife at Tionesta Lake on Saturday.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
Spring could finally be felt in the air Tuesday night in downtown Franklin as balmy weather and evening sunshine greeted the park-full of families who came to participate in the annual city Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park.
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting its annual FLEX Presents event Friday, April 21.
Oil City TOPS
The Venango County Community Recycling Center will host an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Basic training
Graham Cemetery
April 4, 2001
The Atlantic Avenue Church nursery school and preschool in Franklin is accepting registrations for the 2023-24 school year.
Fly Fishers International (FFI) will conduct casting skills development at the Blood Farm day use area at Oil Creek State Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays June 10, 17 and 24.
Local racers are invited to provide information and photos for the newspaper’s annual Racing edition.
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold its next music night Friday, April 14.
KNOX— Over 100 people took to the track at the Keystone High School Sunday to support “Autism Tough.”
STRATTANVILLE — On Saturday 40 vendors lined the gym at the Clarion-Limestone High School to raise money for the school’s band.
April 3, 2001
Oil City Class of 1952
The annual Fertigs Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 8, at the Fertigs Community Center at 4887 Camp Coffman Road.
The Emlenton Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 8, at Hughes Park.
April 2, 2001
Franklin Cemetery
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program at the Clarion Free Library’s lower conference room at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
The Venango County Democratic Party and the Venango Clarion Chapter of the Northwest Pennsylvania Area Labor Federation will provide Easter dinners that will be delivered to homes on Easter Sunday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has announced that the Irwin Run canoe launch remains closed to the public in the Marienville Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest.
The City of Franklin’s street division has announced that workers will sweep streets in two shifts this spring and that the weekly schedule will be posted each Saturday in the newspaper.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council will sponsor the annual Taste of Talent vocal competition this summer at Bandstand Park, and audition packets are now available.
An open house will be held today in Franklin for Mangatas Muse, a new business offering sound healing services.
Franklin’s annual Easter egg hunt, which was scheduled to be held this morning in Fountain Park, has been postponed due to inclement weather.
BRADDOCK — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was back in Braddock on Friday after being discharged earlier in the day from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, where he was treated for major depression, the Senate announced in a news release.
Marcy Suzette Nellis was a friendly, familiar face in the Oil City community her entire life.
Blood drive
Clarion Class of 1960
March 31, 2001
The First Church of God of Oil City will host a grief share support group every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. starting April 12 and continuing until July 12.
HONORED — Dr. Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate who is currently director of the University of Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, was recently honored by the Maryland Daily Record as one of the top 100 women in Maryland. Each year, the Daily Record recognizes the top 1…