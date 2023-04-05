Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.