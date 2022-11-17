Galloway United Methodist Church in Franklin will hold its annual Everybody Wins Used Toy Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

The church is located at 196 Seysler Road just off Route 417 north of Franklin.

Community News

TubaChristmas concert set Dec. 9

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present TubaChristmas on Friday, Dec. 9, in the History Center (the former Northwest Bank building) at 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.

Community News

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.