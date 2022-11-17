Galloway United Methodist Church in Franklin will hold its annual Everybody Wins Used Toy Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
The church is located at 196 Seysler Road just off Route 417 north of Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Galloway United Methodist Church in Franklin will hold its annual Everybody Wins Used Toy Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
The church is located at 196 Seysler Road just off Route 417 north of Franklin.
Back in June, Venango County Dairy Princess Kaylee Knapp asked the community for its help with her “You’ve Been Milked” campaign, which raises money for Fill A Glass with Hope.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honor roll for the first-quarter grading period:
The following students at Union High School have been named to the honors list for the first quarter grading period:
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present TubaChristmas on Friday, Dec. 9, in the History Center (the former Northwest Bank building) at 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
Galloway United Methodist Church in Franklin will hold its annual Everybody Wins Used Toy Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Nov. 17, 2000
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Oak Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant program.
A fall open house, which is being hosted by three young ladies with disabilities, will be held Saturday in Franklin.
Clarion County residents may begin purchasing dog licenses for 2023 on Dec. 1.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is urging added caution when preparing this year’s turkey feast as Thanksgiving Day represents the leading day of the year for home cooking fires.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, nearly the entire region reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
The following students were named to the honor roll for the first-quarter grading period at St. Stephen Elementary School:
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the first-quarter grading period:
HARRISBURG (AP) — Kim Ward, the GOP’s majority leader of Pennsylvania’s state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber’s highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday.
MONACA (AP) — Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in Beaver County fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia became fully operational Tuesday, oil and gas giant Shell plc said.
Nov. 16, 2000
The wait for the Franklin community Christmas tree will be over today with its scheduled arrival to the Venango County Courthouse.
This year’s Friends for Food campaign is winding down and has now raised $23,215.33.
Nov. 15, 2000
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Clarion TOPS
Oil City Class of 1963
PennDOT’s Northwest region has opened the voting for the 11 plows decorated by Venango, Forest, Mercer and Warren County high school students as part of the “Paint the Plow” program.
Oil City School Board members dealt with a few matters of routine business during their meeting Monday.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is again above the western Pennsylvania average, which rose to $4.05, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Dates for upcoming food distributions at the Cranberry Area Food Pantry have been changed to Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.
Nov. 14, 2000
Former area resident Nicky Lee Neely and his fiancée, Abigail Martin, have announced their engagement and forthcoming wedding.
Earl and Dorothy Krepp of Franklin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wine Walk is returning to downtown Franklin from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council has opted to again advertise its intention to adopt amendments to its zoning ordinance.
Oil City Class of 1958
Pianist David Allen Wehr will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts in Foxburg to perform an all-Chopin program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Nov. 13, 2000
The pajama collection project is up and running for the 11th year at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.
Cranberry High School held its annual Veterans Day program on Thursday.
Students at the Clarion County Career Center observed national Cancer Awareness Month and held the center’s Coins for a Cure fundraising campaign in October.