Gardinier Funeral Home has new ownership, name

Amy and Ryan Warren are the new owners of the former Gardinier Funeral Home in Franklin. With the change in ownership of the funeral home comes a new name as well — Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission will partner with Clarion Borough Police Department and the Clarion Mall to help area residents safely remove expired or unwanted prescription drugs and/or over-the-counter medications from household medicine cabinets.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,608 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,121 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,654 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the hospital has 13 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and one suspected). T…
MARIENVILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Millstone Township, with financial assistance from Elk County and Allegheny National Forest, will replace the Church Run culvert on the Clarion River Road (T-301). Church Run i…
BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be traffic-pattern change at the Routes 28/322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Jane Hillard and Mary Emanuele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, third.
CLARION — The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced Clarion University is among 26 providers from 17 states and the United Arab Emirates to be recognized for leadership and commitment to continuous improvement.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,529 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,674 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,220 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 24 COVID-19 in-patients.