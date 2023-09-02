GC Historical Society & Museum continues 25th anniversary celebration

Kathy Jack, left, current president of the Grove City Area Historical Society & Museum, and the society’s first president, Mary “Skip” Sample, preside over this week’s luncheon in honor of the society’s founders.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is planning to implement the 2022 decision to remove a large culvert on Irwin Run associated with the abandoned Clarion River Railroad in Allegheny National Forest.
The Friends of the Franklin Public Library has scheduled its 28th annual Quiltathon from noon-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. This year, founder Bobbie Watkins, who recently passed away, will be honored.
The Tionesta Lions Club has announced the last dates this year for tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be the second Saturdays of September and October: Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.
RECEIVING PhD — Kathryn Kapp, a 2013 North Clarion High School graduate and 2017 Gannon University graduate, successfully defended her doctoral dissertation, “Plasma Proteomic Factors Associated with Sepsis Survival Outcomes,” on Monday, Aug. 7, and will receive her doctorate of philosophy (…
NEW MEMBERS — Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser were inducted as new members into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. The club meets at noon Mondays at the Clarion YMCA, and more information is available by visiting www.clarionrotary.com
BRADFORD — University of Pittsburgh-Bradford engineering technology students became trained machinists and CNC operators this summer as a result of the school’s partnership with the University of Pittsburgh-Titusville.