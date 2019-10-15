GEMS program receives $50,000 grant

GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math and Science), under the sponsorship of Bridge Builders Community Foundations, has received a $50,000 grant from the Pittsburgh-based McElhattan Foundation to implement an impact study of the 25-year-old program designed to encourage girls to explore STEM education and career paths.
The study will be conducted in partnership with Wellesley College's National Institute on Out-of-School Time and will involve GEMS leaders and girls who have participated in Franklin area programs.