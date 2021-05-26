Get a glimpse of Bigfoot - maybe

MARIENVILLE - Bigfoot hunters and fans will converge on Marienville for the community's first Forest County Bigfoot Festival from June 11 to 13.

Festival organizer Dave Yeany said the people in the Marienville area have a fond spot in their hearts for the elusive creature.

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended the recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

ENGAGEMENT: Sundberg-Jones
ENGAGEMENT: Sundberg-Jones

  • From staff reports

Jami and Gene Sundberg of Erie have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kathryn (Katie) Sundberg, to Nicholas (Nic) Jones of Culpeper, Virginia.

About People

  • From staff reports

BIRTHDAYS - Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Nancy Rhoades, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Jim Anderson, June 27; and Myrtle Rosenberger, June 28. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held May 17, with 9 members weighing in.

Nominees for the award

  • From staff reports

Erin Hanna, Bayada Pediatrics; Amanda Barker, Oil Region Library Association; Andrew Dobson, SERVPRO of Crawford & NE Venango County; Nicholas Hess, The Printer's Cabinet and Curiosities; Juliet Hilburn, Allegheny Realty Settlement LLC; Bobbie Jones, Webco Industries and Trailasana Yoga …

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Sunday had collected 13,444 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,382 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,169 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.

+2
Cranberry gets cookin'
Cranberry gets cookin'

A Cranberry High School tradition was "well-done" this year, as the school's annual end-of-the-year cookout took place on a summer-like day with students smiling and laughing.