Getting it right

Dylan Haney, a senior at Cranberry Junior-Senior High School, was inadvertently left off the school’s honor roll list by the school.
The list was published in Monday’s newspaper.
June 14, 2001
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Robert Jolley of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.)
Bob and Nancy Muse of Franklin are celebrating their 60-year wedding anniversary today.
UPMC Northwest will offer a free stroke support group Tuesday, June 20, and a cancer support group Monday, June 26.
TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will host an open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24.
The Venango County housing rehabilitation program has received a boost as the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency announced the awarding of a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement fund.
CLARION — The 911 surcharge on telephones in Pennsylvania could be going up, and Clarion County adopted a resolution urging the state General Assembly to reauthorize legislation for those specific surcharges that support the NG911 systems across the state.
PITTSBURGH — Eric G. Olshan was sworn in Monday as the 60th U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, which covers the 25 westernmost counties in the state.
The Friends of the Clarion Free Library will take over the bar of Mechanistic Brewing Co. for the return of their Guest Bartender Fundraiser from 5:15 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 23.
In conjunction with Flag Day, Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. of Franklin is operating a Retire Your Flag with Honor program in Franklin and Venango County.
CHAIRPERSON — Colleen Stuart, CEO of the Venango Training & Development Center Inc., has been elected chairperson of the Rehabilitation Community Provider Association (RCPA) board of directors beginning July 1. The association advocates for those in need, works to advance effective state…
The Venango Conservation District will host an agriculture outreach workshop from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Hoss’s in Cranberry.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Union High School have been named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
June 13, 2001
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the List of Excellence for the fourth-quarter grading period:
Rossbacher Insurance Group has been honored as the Erie Insurance Giving Network “Agency of the Year” for its community involvement in 2023.
PROMOTED — Heidi Whistle has been promoted to retail store manager at Artist’s Attic in Oil City and Porch Music Store in Franklin. Whistle’s performance, dedication and commitment to exceptional customer service have earned her this achievement, according to Holly Gibbons, the owner of both…
The Oil City Arts Council and ARTS Oil City are once again teaming up to organize the annual Oil Heritage Festival art show.
The Oil City Arts Council has three Pipeline Alley shows remaining this summer.
The Department of Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics at PennWest-Clarion will host Stars Over Clarion at 7 p.m. July 7 and Aug. 4 in the Science and Technology Center’s Peirce Planetarium.
The Silver Cornet Band will host a meet the band night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Franklin High School band room.
WASHINGTON — Allegheny National Forest will receive $5.5 million from the U.S. Department of the Interior to plug 48 old oil and gas wells, according to a joint news release from U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman.
The Venango County Historical Society will host a memorial open house on Thursday in honor of Carolee Michener.
Tuesday, June 13
June 12, 2001
CLARION — Saturday the Clarion community said “thank-you” to firefighters while raising money for a mission trip.
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honors lists for the fourth quarter grading period:
The Oil City Arts Council will hold its Jolly July 3rd Festival from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 3, in Justus Park.
Ronald and Joyce Alberta of Marianne Estates, Shippenville, celebrated their 60-year wedding anniversary Thursday.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
