An article in Thursday’s newspaper about the GoFundMe fundraisers for the victims of a fallen tree in Idlewood trailer park misidentified Shane Biles.
Getting It right
Helen Fielding
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- From staff reports
-
Oil City School District is accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2022-23 school year at the district’s central office at 825 Grandview Road.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Ezra “EZ” Brooks loves hot dogs. In fact, he loves hot dogs so much he is making E-Z Dogs his first business.
- From staff reports
-
A tour of the new Education and Training Hub at the renovated Broadhurst Science Center and Manufacturing Assistance Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville will be held Thursday, Aug. 11.
July 31, 2000
- From staff reports
-
A senior citizen driver improvement course will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Clarion Senior Center.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has announced that tickets for the Autumn Leaf Festival Tournament of Leaves Parade will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Clintonville will host a National Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the park in Clintonville on Park Street, behind the fire hall.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
HAWTHORN — Charlie Simpson, of Heathville in Jefferson County, brought a pair of John Deere tractors to the antique tractor show at the Clarion County Fair on Friday. The tractors were as different as night and day.
- Helen Fielding
-
An article in Thursday’s newspaper about the GoFundMe fundraisers for the victims of a fallen tree in Idlewood trailer park misidentified Shane Biles.
Oil City Class of 1952
July 29, 2000
UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Franklin School Board members approved some principal appointments in the school district at a special board meeting this week.
The Forest County Country Music Association will host an open music jam event at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the MACA building in Marienville.
There was a fashion show on Thursday at the Clarion County Fair — not for animals but for the sheep owners.
- From staff reports
-
USG, a contractor hired by the Franklin General Authority, will be conducting main interceptor sewer line cleaning starting Monday in an area between Elk Street and the Allegheny River from Sixth Street down to the wastewater treatment plant.
- From staff reports
-
The Pipeline Alley Concert Series will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Oil City, featuring Joe Thompson and Nathaniel Licht.
Friday, July 29
Brian and Darla Creighton of Seneca announce the marriage of their son, Jacob Creighton, to Taylor Wilkins, on May 20, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.02 billion, making it the nation’s fourth largest lottery prize.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Wireless Zone, a Verizon retailer, is hosting its annual backpack giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at stores across the country.
The Clarion County Fair is in full swing, and New Bethlehem-based district judge Jeff Miller has a ringside seat for all the activities at the fair.
Thomas and Susan Dechant of Franklin announce the marriage of their son, Kyle Dechant, to Dina Rosenblatt, both of Washington, D.C. on July 3, 2022.
Clarion Area Class of 1960
- From staff reports
-
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors.
July 28, 2000
Thomas and Judith Karg of Oil City celebrated their 60-year wedding anniversary April 28.
July 27, 2000
- By RYAN. S. PUGH Clarion News writer
-
CLARION — Clarion Area School District plans to create a middle school recently moved another step forward.
Oil City Class of 1975
Oil City TOPS
Horn, Baum and Welms
- From staff reports
-
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) will host her annual Nifty Sixty Expo on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Clarion Mall.
July 26, 2000
Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.
- From staff reports
-
The Junior Olympics and children’s parade were brought back into the Oil Heritage Festival lineup of activities this year after a two-year hiatus.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
BROOKVILLE — What began as a garage hobby has expanded into a 10,000 gallon a year distillery.
The Clarion County Fair opened Sunday amid enthusiasm among attendees and all those involved in bringing together the annual event.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Coroner releases name of storm victim
-
Woman accused of kidnapping, threatening to kill 3 children
-
NYPD officer arrested, suspended after wild Long Island road rage tantrum
-
Injuries result when tree falls on 2 trailers
-
Man accused of pulling gun in downtown OC
-
Coroner: 1 dies after tree falls during storm
-
Car crashes into parked vehicles, shed
-
Details of storm-related death released
-
Mother held for court in Franklin child abuse case
-
Man accused of threats, endangerment at OC home
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2004 Sienna Mini Van - Inspected - runs good, $3000 OBO. …
AKC Golden Retriever Puppies - first shots, dewormed &…
Oil City - Garage Sale - Lots of furniture and more. 131 …
The Titusville Area School District , an Equal Opportunit…
Yard sale. 1121 Allegheny Ave, Oil City Fri-Sat-Sun. 8 to 4.
There will be a presentation on the “Danger of an Article…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Red Haven peaches, sweet corn, cucumbers, …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Ashley steps down as Clarion coach
-
Sports Mailbag
-
DuBois' 12U all-stars capture Section 1 baseball title
-
Oil City stars blast FLAG, 20-10
-
DuBois advances to finals
-
LeBoeuf all-stars to face DuBois in 12U title game
-
Exciting second half awaits Pennant Picks contestants
-
Championship battles heating up at Tri-City
-
Chasing their dreams
-
Oil City stars fall in opener; M-E/C ousted
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Man accused of pulling gun in downtown OC
-
Man accused of threats, endangerment at OC home
-
Franklin man accused of making threats with gun
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police release details on trailer park fatality
-
Police & Fire Calls - July 27
-
Prisoner dies at SCI Forest
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - July 26
-
Coroner releases name of storm victim