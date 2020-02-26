A. Fredrick "Fred" Travaglini worked for G.O. Carlson Inc. for more than 70 years and served as chairman of the board emeritus until his death in 2019. His name was incorrect under a photo that published with an article on Electralloy/G.O. Carlson in the newspaper's Business Review and Forecast.
