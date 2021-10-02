Getting It Right

The Waltonian Park Association owns the 66-acre property along Deep Hollow Road where the former Monarch Park was located.
Incorrect information appeared in a story that was published Wednesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Oct. 2, 1999
CLARION – Drivers who have license plates on their vehicles that are difficult to read can get replacement plates at no charge.
Union High School in Rimersburg dismissed students at 11 a.m. Friday due to several positive COVID cases that resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions, Superintendent John Kimmel said.
The Waltonian Park Association owns the 66-acre property along Deep Hollow Road where the former Monarch Park was located.
UPMC Northwest has announced new clinic hours for COVID vaccinations.
All lanes of Route 8 between Barkeyville and Franklin are temporarily reopened to traffic.
Tri-City bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Nancy Days, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Maryann Richardson, third.
Oct. 1, 1999
A flu shot clinic for seniors in the Marienville area that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, has been changed to an earlier date.
Each year, in October, advocates for domestic violence survivors and other supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold another free evening of music at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the MACA (Marienville Area Civic Association) Building in Marienville.
The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.
Franklin resident Dot Noble turned 99 Thursday, and she spent the day having conversations with friends and reading the birthday cards she received.
UPMC Northwest has announced new clinic hours for COVID vaccinations.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. Lee James announced his bill, which aims to create uniformity and autonomy in boroughs, overwhelmingly passed the full House on Tuesday.
Sept. 30, 1999
Shannon and Tina Songer of Marienville have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hali Songer, to Cody Lewis, both of Marienville.
James and Bernadette Frank celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Oberlander recognized for legislative leadership
Franklin School Board members handled some routine business at their meeting this week.
WASHINGTON — Following the passage of the extension of the public debt limit, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson released the following statement:
Frank and Judy Baker of Lucinda will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
Eleanor Moyer and Jean Johnston, who live on opposite ends of Elk Street in Franklin, both enjoy decorating for the seasons.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Sept. 20 with 9 members weighing in.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s August seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was up from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Cranberry School Board members reviewed food shortages and cyber education costs at the panel’s meeting Monday.
The program “Our Town More Stories from Oil City” will air at 8 p.m. Thursday on WQLN, Erie’s PBS channel.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,055 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday morning, including 3,408 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,117 tests were positive for the virus.
United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services three times a week beginning Monday.
The 2021 Friends for Food campaign is underway and has raised $850.
Sept. 29, 1999
CLARION — Clarion County Commissioners purchased property Tuesday that they hope will remedy a “failed” acid mine drainage project.
Flu shots
Story time for preschoolers hosted by the Lakeview Area Public Library will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays during the fall months at the G. Turner Craig Park in Sandy Lake, weather permitting.
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Sept. 28, 1999
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey through Oct. 26 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021PDConstruction.
Two Valley Grove School Board members were honored by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association with recognitions of achievement at Monday’s board meeting.
The Derrick received a prestigious award in 1985 when the newspaper was named industry of the year and honored during Oil City’s Oil Heritage Week.
Accounting Clerk/Receptionist for 30 hours a week for loc…
French Teacher - Valley Grove School District is seeking …
Garage / Driveway sale Fri & Sat Oct. 8 & 9th 9-4…
McPherson/Mathews compound bow including sight, arrow res…
School Psychologist - The Valley Grove School District is…
$500 REWARD for information leading to the return of a 2.…
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes. Pears. Grown…
Fall Apples. Open Monday-Saturday, 8-dark. 150 Little Ger…