Getting It Right

Pipeline Alley concerts in Oil City will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. this Wednesday and again Wednesday, June 21.
Incorrect times were published in the Events Hub in Friday’s newspaper.
A portion of Raymilton Road (Route 3017) in Frenchcreek Township will be closed beginning next week for bridge repairs.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s young professional group, Future Leaders & Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 15.
The state Department of Environmental Education has awarded a little more than $1 million in Environmental Education Grant funding to 73 projects statewide, including two in Forest County and one in Jefferson County.
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
CLARION — Security will be enhanced at the Clarion County jail thanks to a safety grant.
Ava Carmelina Cherico, a 2021 Clarion High School graduate, was selected for one of the 100 scholarships from Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar.
Valley Grove Elementary School held its annual summer literacy bag event Thursday evening, which is the school’s initiative to encourage summer reading among its students.
Central Electric Cooperative has announced its 2023 Good Neighbor Scholarship winners.
Cranberry High School held its senior awards ceremony recently for the school’s Class of 2023.
Leaders representing counties across Pennsylvania gathered Wednesday in Harrisburg to call on state legislators and the Shapiro administration to take action within the 2023-24 state budget process to increase county mental health funding and reauthorize the 911 call-taking and dispatch system.
The Fertigs Community Center will hold its annual gas engine/antique tractor show at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at its facility at 4887 Camp Coffman Road.
Oil City students were celebrating the end of the school year Thursday with some fun activities under the sunny skies.
The annual Greenways Awards ceremony was held Wednesday at the Franklin Trailhead.
A Little Free Library was installed this week in Franklin’s Fountain Park near the entrance to the courthouse by Mallory Spence and her son Liam Bidish, 10, of Franklin.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Jim Flaherty of Seneca. The article was submitted by his family.)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists that starting this morning at 9, a superload being transported from Allegheny County is expected to travel through portions of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio.
North Clarion High School held its awards assembly last week in the school gymnasium.
Historic Pithole City will open for the summer on Saturday.
Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts and the United Way of Clarion County will host “Opportunity in the Arts” at 6 p.m. Monday at the Butler Little Theater.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Earlene Rice of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program about turkey vultures at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in Auditorium 122 at the Science and Technology Center at PennWest-Clarion University.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a presentation about the New Bethlehem area’s coal mining and coke production heritage at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the History Center.
The Forest County Country Music Association’s next evening of music will start at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the MACA Building just off Pine Street in Marienville.
Twenty-three area veterans gathered to enjoy a day of trout fishing, catered food and fly-tying demonstrations free of charge this month at the annual Oil Creek Trout Unlimited veterans service program held at the Sandycreek Conservancy in Franklin.