An incorrect police agency was listed with information in Tuesday's newspaper. Charges against Courtney Hagan were filed by Franklin city police.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman charged for sex assault of boy, 14
- Schools close due to weather
- OC woman facing false reports charges
- Bishop addresses divisions
- Efforts to clean up Cranberry junkyard have stalled
- Unusual day after late delay
- Brookville man gets at least 20 years for attempted murder
- New Philadelphia police chief starts amid surge in homicides
- Out of the Archives: Baseball was big time in OC, Franklin
- Man charged in connection with nude video