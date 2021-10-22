Joyce Schmader, who will turn 90 on Oct. 27, lives in Lucinda.
Her hometown was listed incorrectly in Thursday’s newspaper.
Richard “Dick” Balas, a supervisor for Cornplanter Township, received the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors’ 2021 President’s Leadership Award during the association’s Excellence Awards ceremony.
Oct. 22, 1999
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays next month. They include: Margery Daugherty, Nov. 2; Jacque Foster, Nov. 5; Bob Thatcher, Nov. 10; John Rodgers, Nov. 12; John Nadig, Nov. 14; Riley Estrada, Nov. 26; and Mark Worden, Nov. 28. Cards ma…
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present a clock tower tour honoring the late John Mogle at 2 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, (the former New Bethlehem Bank), 301 Broad St.
With the rise in drug and alcohol use, Venango County Human Services is doing what it can to keep the next generation from joining the trend.
A Franklin resident is sharing his story about his life after almost dying.
Joyce Schmader, who will turn 90 on Oct. 27, lives in Lucinda.
The Victory Township municipal office and recreation building has been named Gibbs Hall in honor of Gene and Rose Gibbs, longtime township residents who have been active in the community.
70th ANNIVERSARY — Jack and Eva Carson of Tionesta will mark their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday. Both are graduates of the Tionesta High School, and both were in the Class of 1949. Cards may be sent to the Carsons at 89 Carson Lane, Tionesta, Pa., 16353. A celebration with family and fri…
What is Agent Orange?
Martha Breene was initially elected to be the local Republican Party's chairman in 2004, when she replaced Jim Miller.
The original bank was the New Bethlehem Savings Bank that became the First National Savings Bank.
Oct. 21, 1999
A workshop about financial aid programs to help pay for college will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Franklin High School cafeteria.
Flockerzi running as write-in
Keith and Nancy Hamilton of Knox, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 8.
HONORED — Paul M. Winkler, former president and chief executive officer of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, which is the owner of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will be recognized with the 2021 LeadingAge Award of Honor. Winkler retired from his post on Aug. 31 after serving 34 years in variou…
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Joyce Schmader of Parker. The article was submitted by her family.
Sandy and Byron Kendrick Jr. of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Students on the Franklin Area High School’s robotics team will have their skills put to the test in a competition this weekend.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Students in the Redbank Valley School District on Wednesday did something they have not done in over a month — they went to school.
Members of Cranberry Area High School’s BEST Robotics team were recently welcomed by Matric Group as part of the team’s community outreach ahead of the BEST competition at Grove City College this weekend.
HARRISBURG — More than $4.2 million in state financing will benefit drinking water projects in Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg.
Ken and Debbie Ferringer of Parker will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Tea Party Patriots change meeting date
NEW BETHLEHEM — Banks are a place to keep money safe, but a closed bank can be a place to keep memories.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, while supplies last.
MONROE — Putting life back into the Clarion Mall, “Family Farm & Home” on Thursday opened its doors to the public in the former J.C. Penney location, headed by store manager Bobbi Wood, a Clarion-Limestone High School graduate and an eight-year Army veteran.
The community can partake in an evening of blues music and food at the annual Black and White Ball, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the National Transit Building Annex, 206 Seneca St.
Franklin School Board members on Monday night were updated with potential problems in the COVID-19 era of shortages.
United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.
Oct. 20, 1999
Clarion Garden Club — Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore’s in New Bethlehem on Oct. 12.
Oct. 19, 1999
An additional $3,294 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $13,004.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,687 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,187 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,719 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients…
UPMC Northwest will hold a blood drive for the Community Blood Bank from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Both the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services and the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed a tornado struck northern Jefferson County above Clear Creek State Forest, near the Elk County line, at about 8 a.m. Saturday.
An Auditor General’s performance audit of the Valley Grove School District’s operations was conducted this year. At Monday evening’s work session, the board discussed approval of a resolution to adopt the findings and recommendations.
