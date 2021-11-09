Herbert Oschman was a member of the White Memorial Keystone Class of 1954 which held a 67-year reunion Aug. 28 at the American Legion in Knox.

Oschman’s name was misspelled in Monday’s newspaper.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Club notes

Oil City TOPS — Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

About People
Community News

About People

APPOINTED — John Hynes, an Oil City native, has been named senior vice president of strategic initiatives and administration for Pennsylvania Western University, the new institution being formed through the integration of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities. Hynes currently is vice…

Community News

Getting it right

Herbert Oschman was a member of the White Memorial Keystone Class of 1954 which held a 67-year reunion Aug. 28 at the American Legion in Knox.

Community News

Health systems virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,459 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 13,842 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,006 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 12 COVID-19 in-patients (11 confirmed and one suspected). One of tho…

Community News

Library Memorials

Items were placed in the Oil City Library in memory of Margot Johnston, Robert Keil, Grace Lenar, Mary Ann Wilkinson and Dora Ziegler.

YMCA offers 'Everyone Swims' program
Community News

YMCA offers 'Everyone Swims' program

  • From staff reports

Youths from the Clarion Area School District are learning an important life skill, thanks to area donors who have contributed to the Michael A. Constantino Swim Lesson Scholarship Fund and the United Way of Clarion County.

Community News

Health system virus tests

Butler Health system reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,320 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 13,741 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,945 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 12 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in th…