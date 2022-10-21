Getting It Right

In a story about School Bus Safety Week that appeared in the Oct. 20 edition of the newspaper, incorrect information was supplied to the newspaper on the identity of the Keystone Transit Group bus driver who operated Bus 28. The driver’s name is Mary Flinspach.
PITTSBURGH — U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Assistant U.S. Attorney Yvonne Saadi will lead efforts of her office in connection with the U.S. Department of Justice’s nationwide Election Day Program for the Nov. 8 election.
The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is requesting the state to provide an inflationary funding increase and a targeted investment to educate students for careers in high-demand fields.
TITUSVILLE — The United Way of the Titusville Region on Thursday was presented with $55,000 in Community Project Funding for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The funding, which was presented to the nonprofit by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, is designated for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Oct. 21, 2000
Here are the winning numbers drawn Thursday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
The Forest County commissioners, during their meeting on Wednesday, approved a resolution to apply for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The Venango Technology Center will host an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
The Gallery in the Woods has just opened in Stoneboro.
Bridge club
Franklin Bronze retirees
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported a decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, but four of five counties reported at least one death.
Oct. 20, 2000
Dr. Terri LeAnne Gilmore and Mark Alan Yoder of Saegertown were married Jan. 1, 2022, at the Meadville Country Club.
The Clarion reproductive rights group, Indivisible: Outcry, will hold a final rally before Election Day on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Clarion County Courthouse.
Jessica McNellie of Rocky Grove will hold a bake sale Sunday to raise money for Children’s Hospital.
The Forest County Sheriff’s Office 10th annual Shop with a Cop is back.
Six years ago, a small group of students desiring to pursue a deep Bible study began by choosing to study the Torah from a Jewish perspective.
The Karma Concert Series, featuring local bands and musicians, will start back up again on Thursday, Nov. 10, with a concert by Touch of Grey.
Oct. 19, 2000
Tea Party Patriots to meet
SPEAKER — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will present lectures at ID Week 2022, an annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America to be held Oct. 19-23 in Washington, D.C. Other groups who attend the meeting include the Society for Heal…
Cranberry Clovers
Christian Life Academy in Seneca will host a presentation by Abraham Hamilton III, a radio personality and attorney with “The Hamilton Corner,” a nationally recognized podcast providing insight into the legal, political and spiritual issues of the day.
Friday, Oct. 21
The Franklin Area Junior/Senior High School BEST Robotics team is fervently finishing its projects for the 2022 BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology) Robotics Made 2 Order challenge.
People could look forward to riding bikes on area trails, including in Cranberry Township, without bringing their own bicycle, as the Cranberry board of supervisors late last week granted permission for the installation of “bike share” facilities.
The 2022 Friends for Food campaign continues and has raised $9,262 so far.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags Thursday.
The Valley Grove School Board, during its monthly work session meeting on Monday evening, unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding regarding parent-teacher conferences for the 2022-23 school year from the Valley Grove Education Association.
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 1967 held their 55-year reunion Sept. 23-24, starting with a dinner at Hoss’s in Cranberry.
Larry and Ann Jamison of 1019 Forest Drive, Summerville, will mark their silver wedding anniversary today.
Achievements
Oil City TOPS
90th BIRTHDAY — Grace Blauser Confer, a former Oil City resident, will celebrate her 90th birthday Friday, Oct. 21. Confer worked as a licensed practical nurse at the former Oil City Hospital for several years and later worked at Pinegrove Elementary School. Cards may be sent to her at 941 S…
Keystone High School Class of 1961
Oct. 18, 2000
Franklin School District curriculum director Christina Cohlhepp told school board members during a work session meeting on Monday night that the district is working on curriculum maps for each subject and each grade, which are in the process of being posted to the district website.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
