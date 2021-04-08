Getting It Right

The Out of the Archives published in Tuesday's newspaper incorrectly identified the band at the Oil City centennial celebration. The band was from East Forest in Marienville, according to one of the pictured band members. The director pictured in the back row is Robert English, who later taught at Oil City High School.
From staff reports
-
April 8, 1999
From staff reports
-
Here is a list of all the items buried in 1971 in the Oil City centennial time capsule.
From staff reports
-
Strip
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough Council accepted a bid on the borough-owned property at 191 Route 427 at the panel's meeting Wednesday.
From staff reports
-
Clarion Rotary - Eric Stewart, executive director of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, was the guest speaker at the April 5 meeting of the Clarion Rotary. The meeting was held at the Clarion YMCA.
From staff reports
-
From staff reports
-
The following students from the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee Majority chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, today will convene the first in a series of public hearings focusing on abortion and anti-abortion issues.
If you want to know where Mitch Littler will hold future street performances, go to the Facebook group "Operation Good Vibes."
From staff reports
-
Starr
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners adopted a resolution at their meeting Wednesday that opposes tolling bridges on Pennsylvania interstates.
From staff reports
-
The state departments of Conservation and Natural Resources and Environmental Protection have started work to plug 12 abandoned oil and gas wells in Cornplanter State Forest in Forest County.
From staff reports
-
Franklin
From staff reports
-
WARREN - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, will conduct a prescribed fire today at Allegheny National Forest's Buzzard Swamp.
From staff reports
-
April 7, 1999
From staff reports
-
Gardeners association - Members of the Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 near the bandstand in Franklin's South Park.
From staff reports
-
Marie Askins was featured in our Nifty at 90 series in Tuesday's newspaper.
From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's February unemployment rate - for the most part - was up from January, and above both the statewide and U.S. seasonally adjusted averages of 7.3% and 6.2%, respectively.
From staff reports
-
CLARION - The former Clarion University Foundation Technology Center, which was purchased by Butler Health System Clarion Hospital last year, is under construction, according to a BHS news release.
From staff reports
-
The Oil City Main Street Program has issued an updated version of its business resource guide, "Opportunity: Oil City."
From staff reports
-
Franklin city water crews will be doing water valve and line replacement work in the area of Liberty and Eighth streets starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
From staff reports
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - A blood screening program will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Redbank Valley High School, 920 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS 0977 - Eight TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Marie Dunmire of Franklin. The article was submitted by Stacey Askins.
From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvanians in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 shot.
From staff reports
-
From staff reports
-
CLARION - The Clarion Conservation District will hold a workshop on conservation practices community members can implement in their backyards.
From staff reports
-
From staff reports
-
Venango Democrats to meet Wednesday
From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week - for the most part - is below the western Pennsylvania average of $2.99, which is 2 cents cheaper than last week, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
From staff reports
-
EMLENTON - The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course, conducted by the Penn State Extension, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Scrubgrass Grange, 5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road. The exam will begin at 2 p.m.
From staff reports
-
April 6, 1999
From staff reports
-
Agencies that want to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Save, Serve & Protect section have until Monday, April 12, to submit information.
From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced a combined 16 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
From staff reports
-
From staff reports
-
April 5, 1999
From staff reports
-
Ray and Shirley A. Bish of Marienville will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
From staff reports
-
Louis and Margaret "Peg" Flinchbaugh of Oil City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
From staff reports
-
William "Bill" and Shirley Dolby of Strattanville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
