Marie Askins was featured in our Nifty at 90 series in Tuesday's newspaper.
She was incorrectly identified as Marie Dunmire.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
April 7, 1999
NEW BETHLEHEM - A blood screening program will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Redbank Valley High School, 920 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
CLARION - The former Clarion University Foundation Technology Center, which was purchased by Butler Health System Clarion Hospital last year, is under construction, according to a BHS news release.
Gardeners association - Members of the Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 near the bandstand in Franklin's South Park.
Marie Askins was featured in our Nifty at 90 series in Tuesday's newspaper.
Franklin city water crews will be doing water valve and line replacement work in the area of Liberty and Eighth streets starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Oil City Main Street Program has issued an updated version of its business resource guide, "Opportunity: Oil City."
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's February unemployment rate - for the most part - was up from January, and above both the statewide and U.S. seasonally adjusted averages of 7.3% and 6.2%, respectively.
April 6, 1999
Oil City TOPS 0977 - Eight TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Marie Dunmire of Franklin. The article was submitted by Stacey Askins.
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvanians in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 shot.
CLARION - The Clarion Conservation District will hold a workshop on conservation practices community members can implement in their backyards.
Venango Democrats to meet Wednesday
PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week - for the most part - is below the western Pennsylvania average of $2.99, which is 2 cents cheaper than last week, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
EMLENTON - The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course, conducted by the Penn State Extension, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Scrubgrass Grange, 5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road. The exam will begin at 2 p.m.
Agencies that want to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Save, Serve & Protect section have until Monday, April 12, to submit information.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced a combined 16 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
April 5, 1999
Ray and Shirley A. Bish of Marienville will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
Louis and Margaret "Peg" Flinchbaugh of Oil City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
William "Bill" and Shirley Dolby of Strattanville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced a combined 16 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
An Easter Vigil service featuring celebrants from several area churches will be posted online today by the Good Hope/Zion Lutheran Ministry.
April 3, 1999
100TH BIRTHDAY - Olive Gilchrist Miller will celebrate her 100th birthday Wednesday, April 21. Her family asks friends to help her remember the day by sending a card or note to her, in care of Sugar Creek Station, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin. Olive taught elementary school for 34 years b…
Easter observances
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Ada Collett of Clarion. The article was submitted by her family.
Oil City
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 22 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Egg hunt set in Fertigs
HARRISBURG - With the opening of trout season to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, anglers are being reminded the state has consolidated the 2021 season into a single, statewide schedule for all counties.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Cranberry Class of 1965
Oil City Garden Club - The Oil City Garden Club is hosting two days of clean-up at Hasson Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17, and Saturday, May 8.
MOTIVATED INDIVIDUALS Come join our team for long term ca…
Clarion County is accepting applications for a full time …
Community Services of Venango County, Inc., (www.csvenang…
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY The Jefferson County Conservation …
Household sale - 304 West Main St. Titusville, PA 16354. …
If you have any appliances, ACs, or scrap metal any kind …
Physicians Office looking for full time Medical Care Pers…
Pleasant elderly couple needs caregiver 8 hrs/day, 7 days…