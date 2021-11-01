Kason Kiehl, 11, finds himself in a pickle when a T-Rex (his friend, George Kinnan 11, of Clarion) decides to sample the pickle during the Trunk or Treat and Halloween Parade at the Clarion Mall on Saturday.
Alexis Kunselman, 8, of Sligo, takes a close look at the strange driver of a haunted car during the Clarion Mall’s Trunk or Treat and Halloween Parade.
Photos by Randy Bartley
By Randy Bartley
Gavin Shaffer, 3, of New Bethlehem, is ready to work during the Trunk or Treat event at the Clarion Mall on Saturday. His custom made Caterpillar earth mover was one-kid powered.
The Clarion Mall was taken over by gnomes, a Mandalorian, witches, a walking and talking pickle and even a T-Rex or two Saturday for the annual Trunk or Treat and Halloween Parade.
The costumed kids paraded around the interior of the mall where they were judged by Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee, Republican candidate for sheriff Shawn Zerfoss, attorney Cassanda Munsee and volunteer Renee Vowinckel.
It was last month when BEST Robotics revealed its demolition competition — “Demo Daze” — to 12 schools’ robotics teams at Grove City College. With competition scheduled later this week, Christian Life Academy’s robotics team is preparing the final touches to its entry.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Lois Gregg and Maryann Richardson, third.
UPMC Northwest on Friday reported it had collected 16,971 specimens for COVID-19 testing. A total of 1,321 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has 22 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
Butler Health System on Thursday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,035 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,500 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,825 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients, including …
HARRISBURG — The state Senate on Wednesday passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson that would help move Pennsylvania out of a pandemic economy and create jobs, according to a news release from Hutchinson’s office.
WASHINGTON — Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced a bipartisan amendment to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to help stop the influx of illegal fentanyl into the U.S. from drug traffickers.
Matthew Woolcock, a Cranberry High School senior who attends Venango Technology Center, received the first place Region 1 award in the James F. Lincoln Arc Welding Foundation Welding Project Competition.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from Venango and Forest counties has decreased but has increased in Clarion County over the past seven days.
With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.