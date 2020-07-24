Gift bags given out at festival

Cohen Motter, 6, receives a bag of gifts at the Harriott/Land of Laughter playground in Oil City on Thursday from Kristine Keith of Youth Alternatives while his mother, Casie Motter, looks on. The giveaway bags, which were filled with items donated by local organizations and businesses, were distributed to kids at the playground as part of the Oil Heritage festival this week. Youth Alternatives executive director Corrina Woods said about 40 bags were distributed at the playground. More goodie bags were handed out later Thursday at the Oil City Library. (By Kara O'Neil)