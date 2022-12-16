Emily Bookwalter, of Franklin, is saving pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Bookwalter is collecting as many tabs as possible to send to the charity in memory of her twin sister, Jessica, who died in 2017.
The traffic lights at the Coefields Corners in Franklin, which is the intersection of 13th Street, Grant Street, Meadville Pike, Rocky Grove Avenue and Second Avenue, has experienced a “catastrophic failure” and will need a complete replacement of the traffic controller.
French Creek Fall Safety in Franklin was recognized Thursday morning for its 30 years of service by the Erie-based Manufacturers and Business Association.
The Federal Communications Commission, as part of the development of new broadband maps, has requested that the public submit necessary challenges to pre-production draft maps, which are now available on the FCC website.
Dec. 16, 2000
Fred and Candace “Candi” Blackhurst of Franklin are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Dec. 15, 2000
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club
Oil City Class of 1958
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church’s food bag distribution scheduled for today has been rescheduled for Monday due to the winter weather advisory in effect for the region.
Drake Well Museum will hold a Winter Academy with two Zoom sessions planned in January and February.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will mark the 70th year of its Autumn Leaf Festival in the fall.
Dec. 14, 2000
John and Kriste Strawbridge of Franklin are celebrating their 50th anniversary Thursday.
Belles Lettres
Oil City Class of 1963
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority will hold a listening session at 10 a.m. today at the Venango County Training Center at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.
The Venango Youth Choir will perform a Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
(This Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Leon “Chappy” Eisenman of Oil City. The article was submitted by his daughter, Brenda Agnello.)
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday awarded liquid fuels grants to five municipalities.
The Big Lots plaza property at 697 Allegheny Blvd. in Sugarcreek Borough went up for bid around midday Tuesday, and bids can be submitted until 11 a.m. Thursday.
Master’s degrees
Dec. 13, 2000
Original art pieces are now being accepted for inclusion in the annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale scheduled Feb. 3 and 4 at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin during Franklin On Ice.
Cinnamon Evans, director of Venango County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year.
Franklin Class of 1960
Dec. 12, 2000
The Shepherd’s Green Community Food Pantry in Franklin will distribute food from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
Dec. 11, 2000
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Scholarships
Dec. 9, 2000
CLARION — Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley, in a letter to news media outlets, said he will not seek another term in office.
Attendees at the Cranberry Township supervisors meeting on Thursday learned of flaws at both of the township’s water sites, and that the township is looking to significantly expand broadband coverage.
There might not be enough snow for a one-horse open sleigh, but family cart rides and kids’ pony rides are being offered Saturday at the Venango Area Riding for the Handicapped Association (VARHA) as part of its open house event.
Cranberry Class of 1956
The Cranberry Area School Board held its reorganization meeting on Tuesday evening, during which it decided to keep things as they have stood for the past year.
Dec. 8, 2000