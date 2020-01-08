Girl donates hair to charity

caption>Hailey Hartsell of Oil City donated about 63 inches of hair to Wigs For Kids, a non-profit organization that provides hairpieces to sick children. The Oil City Middle School sixth grader holds four ponytails of her donated hair with Traci Hansen, owner of Today's Cutting Edge, who cut Hartsell's hair for the donation. The 11-year-old is the daughter of Corrina and Don Hartsell of Oil City. Hartsell said she made the donation (her second hair donation to Wigs For Kids) in memory of Corey Cole and Jessica Stephens, who lost their battles with cancer, and in honor of other friends and "every child battling any illness." (Contributed photo)caption>