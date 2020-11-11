Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania will host two virtual open houses on Zoom, from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Interested families must register in advance and can do so at gswpa.org/discover/andieh.
