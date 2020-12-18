Good day for snow kayaking

As snow came down Wednesday afternoon and created headaches for motorists, Blakely and Grady Morrow, of Franklin, got as much fun out it as they could by having their father, Michael, pull a kayak in which they were sitting. (Contributed photo)
Tri-county reports 70 new cases
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Despite a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation says it has had some success.

  • From staff reports

The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Carol Birchard was the best loser in TOPS and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 9 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.

  • From staff reports

MEMORIALS - Books have been purchased for the Cooperstown Public Library in memory of Stephen Osgood.

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE - Titusville Area Hospital announced it has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and plans to provide it to their employees, as well as selected health care and emergency service organizations.

  • From staff reports

Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will participate in the 121st Christmas Bird Count on Saturday. Teams and individuals will travel the roads and walk trails to count the local bird populations.

  • From staff reports

Donations can been mailed to the Forest County Sheriff's Office, 526 Elm St., P.O. Box 9, Tionesta, PA 16353.

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce and Primary Health Network will provide a virtual town hall at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 that will offer information about COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, as well as support and guidance amid the pandemic.