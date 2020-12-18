Good day for snow kayaking

- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Despite a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation says it has had some success.
- From staff reports
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.
- From staff reports
Franklin state police have released more details of a UTV crash in Canal Township that fatally injured one man and seriously injured another man on Tuesday afternoon.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
TIONESTA - The Forest County commissioners, during their board meeting on Wednesday, said several poles will soon be installed for a project to provide broadband access to several areas of the county.
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Meryle Aylesworth of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
How Gov. Tom Wolf's directives aimed at restaurants and taverns can be enforced is questionable.
- From staff reports
Oil City TOPS - Carol Birchard was the best loser in TOPS and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 9 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
- From staff reports
MEMORIALS - Books have been purchased for the Cooperstown Public Library in memory of Stephen Osgood.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
In Venango County, $1 million in HOME grants and Community Development Block Grant grant money has been devoted to home rehab and contracted out.
- From staff reports
TITUSVILLE - Titusville Area Hospital announced it has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and plans to provide it to their employees, as well as selected health care and emergency service organizations.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday opened bids for construction of three communications towers at East Brady, Shippenville and Cottage Hill (New Bethlehem).
- From staff reports
In what has been a less than cheerful year, a trio of Oil City organizations want to bring some of that merriment back at year's end with a decorating contest.
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Margaret Ritts of Lamartine. The article was submitted by Karen Wedekind.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
NEW BETHLEHEM - The impasse in the contract talks in the Redbank Valley School District continues to be stalemated.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Pennsylvania is slated to receive 97,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 66 counties.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - State police announced Gov. Tom Wolf has granted an additional extension to license to carry firearms permits.
- From staff reports
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting feedback on its Route 68/Dolby Street and South Leatherwood project via an online survey.
- From staff reports
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will participate in the 121st Christmas Bird Count on Saturday. Teams and individuals will travel the roads and walk trails to count the local bird populations.
- From staff reports
Donations can been mailed to the Forest County Sheriff's Office, 526 Elm St., P.O. Box 9, Tionesta, PA 16353.
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Cloyd Hollen of Sugarcreek. The article was submitted by his family.
- From staff reports
An additional $600 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $49,486.35.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
Cranberry schools will remain on pause until at least Jan. 4 when the school board will hold a special meeting to decide if the district should remain in the remote learning mode.
- From staff reports
The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce is urging people to shop small this holiday season by offering free local delivery.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Forest County's Shop with a Cop will look different this year.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
There is what some weather forecasters describe as a blockbuster winter storm tracking along the Atlantic Coast and due to arrive to the area on Wednesday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries closed access to the public on Monday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
STRATTAVILLE - Members of the Clarion-Limestone School District community have come up with an idea to help brighten the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic - a Holiday Light Tour caravan.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 246 cases of COVID-19.
- From staff reports
TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce and Primary Health Network will provide a virtual town hall at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 that will offer information about COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, as well as support and guidance amid the pandemic.
- From staff reports
Virtual caroling
- From staff reports
The following students at Franklin Area High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
Franklin
