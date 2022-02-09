Good Hope Christian Preschool is accepting registrations for the 2022-2023 school term.
The school provides children with a Christian-based educational experience while working on age-appropriate skills in a secure facility. The program includes socialization, hands on arts and crafts, music, stories and playtime.
100TH BIRTHDAY — Sue Lee, a lifelong Franklin resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday. She is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and she would enjoy receiving cards at The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Franklin, 16323.
BOOK SIGNING — Patrick Barrett, a local author, will hold a book signing event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oil City Library. Barrett is the author of “For Pastors Only: Dealing with Rejection in Ministry.” Copies of the book will be sold at the library. Barrett has served in many areas of Chr…
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.