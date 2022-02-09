Good Hope Christian Preschool is accepting registrations for the 2022-2023 school term.

The school provides children with a Christian-based educational experience while working on age-appropriate skills in a secure facility. The program includes socialization, hands on arts and crafts, music, stories and playtime.

Clarion Borough plots use of federal grant

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Clarion Borough Council has agreed to use its American Rescue Plan funding to purchase a new police vehicle and as a match for a Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewage Grant.

About People

100TH BIRTHDAY — Sue Lee, a lifelong Franklin resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday. She is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and she would enjoy receiving cards at The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Franklin, 16323.

ENGAGEMENT: Myers/Hepler

Tina Streczywilk Myers of Oil City and Chad Myers of Reno announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Mercedis Myers to Andrew Hepler, both of Waynesboro.

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

About People

BOOK SIGNING — Patrick Barrett, a local author, will hold a book signing event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oil City Library. Barrett is the author of “For Pastors Only: Dealing with Rejection in Ministry.” Copies of the book will be sold at the library. Barrett has served in many areas of Chr…

Jamie Renee Daugherty and Dr. Brian Michael Steinert are engaged to be married Sept. 10, 2022. An incorrect date was published in Thursday’s paper.

ENGAGEMENT: Daugherty/Steinert

Keith and Sally Daugherty of Venus have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jamie Renee Daugherty, to Dr. Brian Michael Steinert, both of Greensburg.

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.