Pennsylvania Western University (Clarion, California, Edinboro) is hosting a series of virtual events this month honoring the legacies, accomplishments and struggles of African Americans throughout history.
The steering committee for the Redbank Valley High School reunion that will be held July 8 at Redbank Municipal Park (Alcola Park) held its second organizational meeting with representatives from nine classes attending — 1963, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1980.
TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house on Saturday, Feb. 18, where prospective students can learn more about the academic programs and training offered at the campus.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Klapec Trucking Co. is the Chamber’s 2022 Business of the Year and the Oil Region Library Association is the Community Partner in Business for 2022.
ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Samantha Cuprinka, Wyatt Albert and Sage Lutz, 8th grade; Cheyann Briggs, Eva Droddy and Hayden Armagost, 10th grade; Grace Barlett, 11th grade; and Ian Runyan, 12th grade.