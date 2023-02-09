Good Hope Christian Preschool will offer a full day preschool class in the fall.

The class will run from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Skills needed to enter kindergarten and incorporate STEM subjects into the preschool curriculum will be expanded.

1
0
0
0
0

Community News

Plans taking shape for combined Redbank class reunion

  • From staff reports

The steering committee for the Redbank Valley High School reunion that will be held July 8 at Redbank Municipal Park (Alcola Park) held its second organizational meeting with representatives from nine classes attending — 1963, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1980.

Community News

Open house set Feb. 18 for Pitt-Titusville hub

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house on Saturday, Feb. 18, where prospective students can learn more about the academic programs and training offered at the campus.

Community News

About People

ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Samantha Cuprinka, Wyatt Albert and Sage Lutz, 8th grade; Cheyann Briggs, Eva Droddy and Hayden Armagost, 10th grade; Grace Barlett, 11th grade; and Ian Runyan, 12th grade.