The Good Hope/Zion Lutheran Ministry will serve its annual free pancake meal along with coffee and orange juice on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the fellowship hall at Good Hope Lutheran Church.

Meals will be served from 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Samantha Cuprinka, Wyatt Albert and Sage Lutz, 8th grade; Cheyann Briggs, Eva Droddy and Hayden Armagost, 10th grade; Grace Barlett, 11th grade; and Ian Runyan, 12th grade.

Fly tying class set in Franklin

  • From staff reports

The Keystone Fly Fishers of Franklin, a charter chapter of Fly Fishers International, will offer an intermediate fly tying class starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Emerging Technology Center at 191 Howard St. in Franklin.