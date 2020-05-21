GOP delegate nominee played key role for Trump in 2016

Ash Khare of Warren is one of seven Republicans seeking election as a delegate to the GOP presidential nominating convention in August. Khare will make his seventh trip to the GOP convention if he is elected in the June 2 primary. Khare made headlines in 2016 when his Electoral College vote officially sanctioned Donald Trump's election as president. The Times Observer of Warren made note of Khare's vote. (Contributed photo)
Republican voters in the 14-county 15th Congressional District, an area that spreads across northwestern Pennsylvania, will choose three delegates in the June 2 primary election to the national GOP convention.
There are seven Republicans vying for the trio of slots, and one of them has a claim to fame the others do not.