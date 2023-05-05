The Oil City Arts Council will present its 2023 3-D show “Form, Furniture, Frolic” in the Graffiti Gallery at 210 Seneca St. during the next several weeks.

The show begins with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, and will continue on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. through June 10 with the exception of Mother’s Day, May 14.

AMBASSADOR — Aletta Marie Summers, a sophomore at East Forest High School, has qualified to return this summer to the Pennsylvania Wildlife Leadership Academy as an ambassador. She was nominated last year to participate in the academy, and she was awarded a $400 scholarship to attend the Pen…

Oil City police issue reminder about ball fields

Recent damage to the Little League ball field in Hasson Heights has prompted Oil City police to issue a reminder that ball fields within the city, as well as other parks, are not for use by animals, regardless of whether they are under control of their owners.

Getting it right

The Venango Youth Choir will present a free concert titled “All God’s Critters Got a Place in the Choir” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.

BIRTHDAY — Former Oil City resident Joan (Skiba) Rearick will celebrate her 90th birthday May 12. Cards can be sent to her at 2842 Vickers Drive, Unit 125, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80918.

Self-defense classes are continuing

The Venango County chapter of the Set Free Movement continues to partner with Westover Protection of Franklin to offer once-per-month self defense classes that are free to the community.

Kelly co-introduces Tax Free Pell Grants Act

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District and chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Tax, recently co-introduced bipartisan legislation that his office said would expand the usage of Pell Grants on a tax-free basis.