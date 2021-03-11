Grant applications available for hospitality businesses

The COVID-19 Hospitality Recovery Program (CHIRP) Grant applications are now available on the Northwest Commission, Venango County and Forest County websites.
The Northwest Commission began accepting grant applications Wednesday for the CHIRP program for hospitality businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19 that are located in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties.
The Northwest Commission has been selected as the Certified Economic Development Organization to administer the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties.
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with the Northwest Commission to administer the CHIRP grant the county received from the federal government to provide aid to businesses in the hospitality industry.
Tionesta Health Center and Clarion County SAFE are among the local nonprofit organizations that will take part in the 2021 Bridge Builders Community Foundations Week of Giving fundraising campaign being held next week.