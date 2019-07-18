Penn Soil Resource Conservation and Development Council will co-sponsor a grazing workshop Friday, Aug. 16, at the John Holden Farm near Franklin.
The event for grazing producers will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The farm is located at 396 Takitezy Road, Franklin.
John and Kelly Holden will be hosts for the field day. They pasture red angus cattle in an intensively managed grazing system.
The Holdens are new to adaptive grazing management and want to discuss their experiences in installing and using their grazing system.
Russ Wilson, an adaptive grazing practitioner from Wilson Land and Cattle Co., will be on hand to discuss maximizing forage yields through evaluation of intensity, duration and timing of the grazing event with the livestock.
He will explain some of the advantages of high stock density grazing and some time and money saving tips he's learned.
A tour of the farm will be included to review details of some of the recently installed facilities including the watering system, fencing and prescribed grazing practices.
Pasture condition, forage identification and soil health information will also be topics discussed for those in attendance.
The field day is open to the public. The cost of $5 per person includes lunch.
The deadline to register is Saturday, Aug. 10.
Registration is available online with a credit card at the Penn Soil RC&D website http://www.pennsoil.org. Forms may be printed from the website and sent with a check to Penn Soil RC&D Council at 4000 Conewango Ave., Warren, 16365.
People with disabilities that may require special accommodations should call (814) 726-1441.
The workshop and field day for the benefit of grass-based livestock producers is co-sponsored by PA Grazing Lands Coalition, Northwest PA Project Grass, Penn Soil RC&D Council, Penn State Cooperative Extension, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Venango County Conservation District.