Great Stoneboro Fair comes as advertised

Nora Mazon, left, and Grace McCullough, both 2 and from Mercer, play in an area filled with corn under the grandstand of the Great Stoneboro Fair on Monday. Nora was brought to the fair by her mother, Jennifer, and Grace was brought by her mother, Sara.

 By Luka Krneta

STONEBORO — For the Great Stoneboro Fair board, this year’s event proved to be a case of promises made, promises kept.

“We promised we’d be bigger, better and stronger,” after the one-year layoff that was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shirley McIntire, assistant to the president of the fair, said Monday, which was the last day of the six-day-long event.

Keystone schools ‘My Kid My Choice’ rally draws hundreds

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — More than 200 people turned out for a “My Kid My Choice Keystone School District” rally late Monday afternoon, aimed at pushing back against a state mandate requiring students at public and private schools to wear face masks, effective today.

Correction

A story about the Oil Valley Film Festival that was published in Friday’s newspaper listed the wrong day of the week for the start of the event. It will start Friday, Sept. 10.

Holiday closings

PennDOT will close its driver license and photo centers today through Monday in observance of Labor Day. People may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle S…

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,206 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday. A total of 2,276 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and one suspected). One of those pati…

U.S. files suit against UPMC, physician group, doctor

PITTSBURGH — The United States has filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, University of Pittsburgh Physicians, and James Luketich, M.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 23 with 10 members weighing in.

Master Gardener course offered

  • From staff reports

The Clarion County Master Gardeners will offer online classes for people who are interested in learning how to grow fruits, vegetables, trees and ornamentals and who want to pursue certification as a Penn State Extension Master Gardener.

Season's first Stars over Clarion set today

  • From staff reports

The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 p.m. today in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium located in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Chloe VanZandt

Chloe VanZandt, daughter of Tammy and Ronald VanZandt of Rockland, will celebrate her first birthday today, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…