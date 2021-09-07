Nora Mazon, left, and Grace McCullough, both 2 and from Mercer, play in an area filled with corn under the grandstand of the Great Stoneboro Fair on Monday. Nora was brought to the fair by her mother, Jennifer, and Grace was brought by her mother, Sara.
STONEBORO — For the Great Stoneboro Fair board, this year’s event proved to be a case of promises made, promises kept.
“We promised we’d be bigger, better and stronger,” after the one-year layoff that was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shirley McIntire, assistant to the president of the fair, said Monday, which was the last day of the six-day-long event.
KNOX — More than 200 people turned out for a “My Kid My Choice Keystone School District” rally late Monday afternoon, aimed at pushing back against a state mandate requiring students at public and private schools to wear face masks, effective today.
PennDOT will close its driver license and photo centers today through Monday in observance of Labor Day. People may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle S…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,206 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday. A total of 2,276 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and one suspected). One of those pati…
PITTSBURGH — The United States has filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, University of Pittsburgh Physicians, and James Luketich, M.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The Clarion County Master Gardeners will offer online classes for people who are interested in learning how to grow fruits, vegetables, trees and ornamentals and who want to pursue certification as a Penn State Extension Master Gardener.
Chloe VanZandt, daughter of Tammy and Ronald VanZandt of Rockland, will celebrate her first birthday today, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.