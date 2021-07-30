Greenways Block Grant funding available

Greenways Block Grant funding available

Applications are being accepted for another round of the Northwest Commission's Greenways Block Grant program's funding for 2019-22.

According to a commission news release, this round of funding will only consider Department of Conservation and Natural Resources qualified projects.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Thompson co-sponsors bill on oil, gas remediation
Community News

Thompson co-sponsors bill on oil, gas remediation

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, a California Democrat, introduced a bill to reauthorize the federal orphan well remediation program under the Energy Policy Act of 2005 for five years at $50 million per year.

Community News

11,000 data breaches over 15 years at core of UC fraud uptick

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

More than 11,000 data breaches, causing exposure of more than 1.6 billion personal records over a span of about 15 years, is at the core of the Unemployment Compensation (UC) fraud uptick, according to a press release from the state Department of Labor and Industry.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Barry Cressman, third.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

WRC CHANGES - Two people have been named to new administrative positions with WRC Senior Services. Ashley Buzard, a New Bethlehem native, was named administrator of Highland Oaks, a three-story personal care community in Clarion. She was most recently the personal care home administrator at …

Community News

UPMC system names Davis president, CEO

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH - UPMC on Wednesday announced that its board of directors has unanimously selected Leslie C. Davis to succeed Jeffrey A. Romoff as president and chief executive officer, effective Sunday.

Community News

Historical items for sale

  • From staff reports

The Venango County Historical Society will hold a local history sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 307 S. Park St., Franklin.

Venango, Forest jobless rates drop
Community News

Venango, Forest jobless rates drop

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's June seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was down from May, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

PennDOT to close Route 66 in Porter

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close Route 66 in Porter Township, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday, for a mill and fill project.

2 women bound for OC died when Titanic sank
Community News

2 women bound for OC died when Titanic sank

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

The tragic April 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic hit home for readers of The Derrick as two women who had made plans to visit Oil City that summer were passengers on the doomed luxury steamship.