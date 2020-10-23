Group gathers in Clarion to support poll workers

Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan, center, meets with a group that came out in support of poll workers earlier this week at the county's Administration Building. Pictured with Tharan, center, are, from left, Pam Cyphert, Janaina Jolley, Amy Krumich, Patricia Sears, Jamie Shropshire, Dan Carey and Christine Adams. The demonstrators plan to be back at the administration building next week. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - There was an unusual demonstration in Clarion on Wednesday. Seven people turned out in front of the Clarion County Administration Building on Main Street in support of poll workers and the job they do.
Pam Cyphert carried a sign that read "Count Every Vote." Jamie Shropshire's sign read "Protect the Vote" and Amy Krumich's sign said "Poll Workers Are Heroes." None of the demonstrators are currently poll workers.