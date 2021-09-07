Group in Brookville School District protests mask order

Members of “No Masks for BASD” (Brookville Area School District) protested at Brookville’s Hickory Grove Elementary School on Tuesday morning. Some of the protesters are, from left, Judy Clercx, Tabitha Coyne, Jeffrey Sallo and Steve Wesson.
BROOKVILLE — About a dozen members of “No Masks for BASD” (Brookville Area School District) turned out Tuesday morning to protest state Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam's order that mandates schoolchildren wear face masks.
“I do not believe this mandate was legal, protester Steve Wesson said as his group protested at Hickory Grove Elementary School. "The secretary of health is an appointed official. She cannot make law. The governor has basically circumvented the Legislature.
KNOX — More than 200 people turned out for a “My Kid My Choice Keystone School District” rally late Monday afternoon, aimed at pushing back against a state mandate requiring students at public and private schools to wear face masks, effective today.
PennDOT will close its driver license and photo centers today through Monday in observance of Labor Day. People may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle S…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,206 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday. A total of 2,276 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and one suspected). One of those pati…
PITTSBURGH — The United States has filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, University of Pittsburgh Physicians, and James Luketich, M.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The Clarion County Master Gardeners will offer online classes for people who are interested in learning how to grow fruits, vegetables, trees and ornamentals and who want to pursue certification as a Penn State Extension Master Gardener.