Group in Brookville School District protests mask order

Members of “No Masks for BASD” (Brookville Area School District) protested at Brookville’s Hickory Grove Elementary School on Tuesday morning. Some of the protesters are, from left, Judy Clercx, Tabitha Coyne, Jeffrey Sallo and Steve Wesson.

 By Randy Bartley

BROOKVILLE — About a dozen members of “No Masks for BASD” (Brookville Area School District) turned out Tuesday morning to protest state Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam's order that mandates schoolchildren wear face masks.

“I do not believe this mandate was legal, protester Steve Wesson said as his group protested at Hickory Grove Elementary School. "The secretary of health is an appointed official. She cannot make law. The governor has basically circumvented the Legislature.

Keystone schools ‘My Kid My Choice’ rally draws hundreds

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — More than 200 people turned out for a “My Kid My Choice Keystone School District” rally late Monday afternoon, aimed at pushing back against a state mandate requiring students at public and private schools to wear face masks, effective today.

Correction

A story about the Oil Valley Film Festival that was published in Friday’s newspaper listed the wrong day of the week for the start of the event. It will start Friday, Sept. 10.

Holiday closings

PennDOT will close its driver license and photo centers today through Monday in observance of Labor Day. People may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle S…

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,206 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday. A total of 2,276 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and one suspected). One of those pati…

U.S. files suit against UPMC, physician group, doctor

PITTSBURGH — The United States has filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, University of Pittsburgh Physicians, and James Luketich, M.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 23 with 10 members weighing in.

Master Gardener course offered

  • From staff reports

The Clarion County Master Gardeners will offer online classes for people who are interested in learning how to grow fruits, vegetables, trees and ornamentals and who want to pursue certification as a Penn State Extension Master Gardener.

Season's first Stars over Clarion set today

  • From staff reports

The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 p.m. today in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium located in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.