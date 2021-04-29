Groups help out at OC cleanup day

- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners learned this week they might face an unexpected $200,000 expense - one which every county in the state could also face.
Clarion County commissioners have offered their "full support" for an industrial park in Butler County.
CLARION - Clarion University students won't see increases in several areas of expenses after the university and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education took action to keep costs flat, according to a university news release.
CLARION - Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of the Clarion, Edinboro and California union of the State System's integration plan, said the transition team will work on a variety of issues during the public comment period of the plan.
BIRTHDAYS - Sugar Creek Station residents who will celebrate birthdays in May include Sheila McConnell, May 5; Dennis Heffernan, May 9; Irene Hetzler and Ken Snyder, May 10; Deanne "Mike" Semprevivo, May 16; Joyce Richey, May 22; Gloria Donnelly, May 26; Lanny Pollard, May 28; and Andrea Ric…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,045 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,043 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,099 tests were positive for the virus.
CLARION - The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry is planning a full slate of events this year.
A chicken dinner fund-raiser for an injured Clintonville volunteer firefighter sold out in less than an hour Tuesday at the Clintonville fire hall.
Local mayors are encouraging area churches to ring their bells at 7 p.m. Sunday in support of Bells Across Pennsylvania Day.
Oil City
April 28, 1999
CLARION - People looking for employment in the tri-county area might want to try their luck today at the Clarion Mall, where a job and education fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Paving work will start soon on a section of Route 36 in Pleasantville.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's March seasonally adjusted unemployment rate - for the most part - was down from February, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
CLARION - Clarion University's food service employees' desire for unionization prompted them to stage a rally on the steps of the Eagle Commons Dining Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
PennDOT discussed potential changes to 15th Street in Franklin and its intersection with Route 62 at a second virtual safety study meeting on Monday.
HARRISBURG -State Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced the department has updated its mask guidance to reflect the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state's new Move Over Law took effect Tuesday, and PennDOT is reminding motorists the law requires drivers approaching an emergency response area to move away from the area and lower their speed or face fines up to $2,000.
HARRISBURG - The state Senate on Tuesday approved legislation to stop the proposed plan to toll bridges on Pennsylvania's interstate system, according to a news release from state Sen. Scott Hutchinson.
The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry president is Kim Titley.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education estimates it can save millions of dollars by merging six of its 14 universities into two new institutions, according to more than 400 pages of planning documents released Monday, two days before a vote on the plan.
Line-painting on Interstate 80 is scheduled to begin today, weather permitting, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Thomas and Janice Hartle of Clarion will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
APPOINTED - Saxon Daugherty has been appointed safety press officer for the northwest region District 1 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He will be a liaison between District 1 and its partners, customers, and the public on safety issues and functions as a PennDOT spo…
Larry and Shirley Beightol of Franklin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Valley
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Harold James Lamb of Rouseville. The article was submitted by his family.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,990 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,992 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,093 tests were positive for the virus.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism has announced its 2021 Historic Preservation Award winners.
The City of Franklin was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective community forest management.
