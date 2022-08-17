Cathy Baldwin, who founded Precious Paws Animal Rescue in 2001, will be honored for her service to animals during a public ceremony at the nonprofit’s Seneca clinic during a ceremony from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host its annual quiltathon fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the library along 12th Street in Franklin.
APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Ros…
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported decreases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, which follows two consecutive reporting periods of increases.