GROVE CITY - Grove City College's annual Math Blast, a free program open to the public that provides fun math lessons to children in kindergarten through eighth grade, will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, in The Hall of Arts and Letters. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
"The children get to participate in hands-on math lessons, often on mathematical concepts that they haven't seen before. They come away from the lessons excited about math and what they can do with it," Kelleen Bonomo, professor of mathematics and organizer of the event, said in a news release.