Valley Grove School Board members on Monday discussed the possibility of bringing a United Way career counselor back to the district after an absence of about two or three years.
Superintendent Kevin Briggs said the district “wasn’t super engaged” after the first year, but the United Way of Venango County recently reached out and asked if the district would be interested in participating again.
While the Franklin School District hasn’t been approved to receive a Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts grant, Franklin superintendent Eugene Thomas said at Monday’s school board meeting the district is looking at other potential alternatives for funding a preschool program.
UPMC Women’s Recovery Center, and Family Service & Children’s Aid Society will hold an Overdose Awareness Day Vigil of Hope from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the parking lot on the side of UPMC Magee Women’s OBGYN building at 1310 Liberty St. in Franklin.
A solemn note was sounded on Saturday during Franklin’s Rock In River Fest as competitors, tournament officials and spectators remembered and honored longtime competitor Aaron “The Kracken” McKracken, who passed away in December.
The 57th Tionesta Indiana Festival concluded Sunday with a community church service, the AmVets pancake breakfast, the Neil Snerringer memorial car and motorcycle cruise-in and a volleyball tournament.
The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.