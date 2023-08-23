Valley Grove School Board members on Monday discussed the possibility of bringing a United Way career counselor back to the district after an absence of about two or three years.

Superintendent Kevin Briggs said the district “wasn’t super engaged” after the first year, but the United Way of Venango County recently reached out and asked if the district would be interested in participating again.

Community News

Franklin looking at options to fund a preschool program

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

While the Franklin School District hasn’t been approved to receive a Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts grant, Franklin superintendent Eugene Thomas said at Monday’s school board meeting the district is looking at other potential alternatives for funding a preschool program.

Community News

Project done, Farmington road reopens

  • From staff reports

The box culvert replacement for the Tylersburg Bridge on Route 4004 (Sunny Road) in Farmington Township, Clarion County, has been completed ahead of schedule and the roadway is now open.

Community News

Overdose awareness vigil scheduled

  • From staff reports

UPMC Women’s Recovery Center, and Family Service & Children’s Aid Society will hold an Overdose Awareness Day Vigil of Hope from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the parking lot on the side of UPMC Magee Women’s OBGYN building at 1310 Liberty St. in Franklin.

Community News

Tionesta Indian Festival wraps up

  • Randy Bartley

The 57th Tionesta Indiana Festival concluded Sunday with a community church service, the AmVets pancake breakfast, the Neil Snerringer memorial car and motorcycle cruise-in and a volleyball tournament.

Community News

Jefferson firearms, Indian artifact show set Sept. 2

  • Randy Bartley

The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.