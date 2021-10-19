HONORED — Paul M. Winkler, former president and chief executive officer of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, which is the owner of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will be recognized with the 2021 LeadingAge Award of Honor. Winkler retired from his post on Aug. 31 after serving 34 years in variou…
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
An Auditor General’s performance audit of the Valley Grove School District’s operations was conducted this year. At Monday evening’s work session, the board discussed approval of a resolution to adopt the findings and recommendations.
- From staff reports
-
UPMC Northwest will hold a blood drive for the Community Blood Bank from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Clarion Garden Club — Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore’s in New Bethlehem on Oct. 12.
- From staff reports
-
Both the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services and the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed a tornado struck northern Jefferson County above Clear Creek State Forest, near the Elk County line, at about 8 a.m. Saturday.
Oct. 19, 1999
- Stacey Gross
-
An additional $3,294 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $13,004.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,687 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,187 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,719 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients…
Oct. 18, 1999
BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be traffic-pattern change at the Routes 28/322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,608 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,121 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,654 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the hospital has 13 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and one suspected). T…
Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
- From staff reports
-
The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission will partner with Clarion Borough Police Department and the Clarion Mall to help area residents safely remove expired or unwanted prescription drugs and/or over-the-counter medications from household medicine cabinets.
Students in Kara Daugherty’s journalism class on Thursday heard what it’s like to work in the writing profession from a couple of newsroom staff members of The Derrick and The News-Herald.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Clarion County commissioners have approved a $1.5 million PennDOT set-aside grant application for the third phase of the Brady Tunnel project.
- From staff reports
-
MARIENVILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Millstone Township, with financial assistance from Elk County and Allegheny National Forest, will replace the Church Run culvert on the Clarion River Road (T-301). Church Run i…
Oct. 16, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Gardinier Funeral Home, a leading family-owned funeral home in the heart of Franklin since 1932, has officially merged with the Warren Funeral Homes family of Meadville.
ORAS virtual public night
Friday, Oct. 15
An additional $2,440 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $9,710.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion, Edinboro and California universities are poised to become one institution — and that new integrated university now has a name and nickname.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Jane Hillard and Mary Emanuele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, third.
- From staff reports
-
The deadline to complete the online Clarion County community survey has been extended to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
Oct. 15, 1999
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors declared three structures in the township as dangerous during the panel’s meeting Thursday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Mike Hresko, the commander of the Legion of Honor out of Erie which is part of the Zem Zem Shrine, will be honored at the 2021 Commander’s Ball in Franklin later this month.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION — The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced Clarion University is among 26 providers from 17 states and the United Arab Emirates to be recognized for leadership and commitment to continuous improvement.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Clarion County’s population decline in the 2020 census may change the county’s status from a sixth class county to a seventh class county.
- From staff reports
-
An estate planning workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Belles Lettres Club, 405 W. First St., Oil City.
Woman to run as write-in for Franklin school board
Oct. 14, 1999
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,529 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,674 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,220 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 24 COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
-
A Titusville man is among 32 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employees statewide recognized for outstanding performance.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Franklin General Authority is disputing more charges that were incurred after an additional section of First Avenue in Sugarcreek Borough was unexpectedly paved.
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer
-
CLARION — Contract negotiations are nothing new between the Clarion Area School Board and the Clarion Education Association, but the way the negotiations are being handled this year is a change.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
KNOX — Keystone School District will actively enforce the state Department of Health’s face mask mandate starting Monday.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past seven days.
