Grove student wins Legion essay contest

Commander Dick Deeter of American Legion Post 476 in Franklin congratulates Abby Williams, a junior at Rocky Grove High School, for winning the post's essay contest. Williams, the daughter David and Olivia Williams, submitted the winning essay on the topic "What Does the 26th Amendment mean to me?" The Pennsylvania American Legion essay contest is for high school students who submit essays between 500 and 1000 words using a title selected by the Legion. The essay is judged on proper English structure, accuracy, extent of information and originality. (Contributed photo)
Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

- Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,563 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,463 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,185 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.

Club Notes

Gardeners club - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in in the ETC building on Howard Street in Franklin.

Club Notes

  • Updated

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

'Around the World' at VC prom
'Around the World' at VC prom

The Venango Catholic High School prom to dawn was held Friday night into Saturday, and students and others who dropped by the school were treated to rides on a hot air balloon.