Masking requirements, cyber options and personnel assignment approvals will be sought at next week's Valley Grove School Board meeting ahead of the start of a new school year.
Updates to the district's health and safety plan are ongoing and are based on guidance from the Department of Health and other state-level agencies, district Superintendent Kevin Briggs said at Monday's school board workshop session.
The rise in the area's number of COVID-19 cases recently prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to categorize both Venango and Clarion counties as having a "substantial" transmission rate, which means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people in the county.
