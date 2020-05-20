Grove woman celebrates 98th birthday

Lucy DeLong of Rocky Grove joyfully laughs as cars parade past her Egbert Street home Tuesday in celebration of her 98th birthday. Sugarcreek police and Rocky Grove volunteer firefighters led the long line of vehicles that DeLong's grandchildren planned. "We had over 100 cars honk their horn today," DeLong's daughter, Cindy DeLong, said about the sign in the front yard the family put up Tuesday morning. (By Dillon Provenza)
