Hair donated

Seven-year-old Peggy Rose Sommer donated eight inches of hair to Children with Hair Loss, an organization that provides wigs to children. The first-grade student at Sandycreek Elementary is the daughter of Mike and Debbi Sommer of Franklin. She is pictured here with hairdresser Tammy Black of Razor's Edge hair salon in Franklin. (Contributed photo)caption>

