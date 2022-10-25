Halloween fundraiser planned at OC Library

The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold a Halloween fundraiser on Friday.
Baked goods will be sold from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25, 2000
Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church in Franklin will hold a “Surviving the Holidays” seminar for people who need help navigating through Thanksgiving and Christmas after the death of a loved one.
The Belles Lettres Club is holding its annual Anything and Everything Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the clubhouse at 405 W. First St. in Oil City.
This year’s Friends for Food Campaign is continuing and has raised $15,182 so far.
Belles Lettres
ACCEPTS POSITION — Kurt Nesbitt has accepted the position of administrator for Highland Oaks Personal Care Home on Water Run Road in Clarion, a Penn Highlands affiliate. Nesbitt completed his education at Penn State and passed the state exam for the Personal Care Home Administrators License …
Two Oil City School District teachers were recognized and received grants from the Venango County chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees at Monday’s Oil City School Board meeting.
Uniontown Heights Municipal Authority in Franklin will conduct smoke testing on its sanitary sewer system.
PITTSBURGH — The average prices for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area for the second consecutive week are basically flat from the previous week, but are above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week decreased by 3 cents to $3.96, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Oct. 24, 2000
Monday, Oct. 24
Diane Bindas, owner of Bindas Lane Alpacas in Franklin, had been toying with the idea of expanding her store, Bindas Lane Alpacas, for a while when the space next door opened up, prompting her to open a new toy and candy store.
Incorrect information appeared in a story about solar development in Cherrytree Township in Thursday’s newspaper. The Venango County Regional Planning Commission granted Cypress Creek Renewables conditional approval for land development.
Oct. 23, 2000
The Franklin Street Department will pick up leaves this coming week with vacuum machines in the following areas, weather permitting:
Local kids have a chance to meet and hang out with local emergency responders this afternoon at Buffalo Street Lanes in Franklin, which is hosting a Bowl With Heroes, a free event for kids under 18, from 1-3 p.m.
Oil City water crews will begin flushing fire hydrants beginning Sunday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and continue through Thursday night.
The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is requesting the state to provide an inflationary funding increase and a targeted investment to educate students for careers in high-demand fields.
In a story about School Bus Safety Week that appeared in the Oct. 20 edition of the newspaper, incorrect information was supplied to the newspaper on the identity of the Keystone Transit Group bus driver who operated Bus 28. The driver’s name is Mary Flinspach.
Oct. 21, 2000
Here are the winning numbers drawn Thursday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
PITTSBURGH — U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Assistant U.S. Attorney Yvonne Saadi will lead efforts of her office in connection with the U.S. Department of Justice’s nationwide Election Day Program for the Nov. 8 election.
TITUSVILLE — The United Way of the Titusville Region on Thursday was presented with $55,000 in Community Project Funding for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The funding, which was presented to the nonprofit by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, is designated for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
The Forest County commissioners, during their meeting on Wednesday, approved a resolution to apply for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The Venango Technology Center will host an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
The Gallery in the Woods has just opened in Stoneboro.
Bridge club
Franklin Bronze retirees
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported a decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, but four of five counties reported at least one death.
Oct. 20, 2000
Dr. Terri LeAnne Gilmore and Mark Alan Yoder of Saegertown were married Jan. 1, 2022, at the Meadville Country Club.
The Clarion reproductive rights group, Indivisible: Outcry, will hold a final rally before Election Day on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Clarion County Courthouse.
Jessica McNellie of Rocky Grove will hold a bake sale Sunday to raise money for Children’s Hospital.
The Forest County Sheriff’s Office 10th annual Shop with a Cop is back.
Six years ago, a small group of students desiring to pursue a deep Bible study began by choosing to study the Torah from a Jewish perspective.
The Karma Concert Series, featuring local bands and musicians, will start back up again on Thursday, Nov. 10, with a concert by Touch of Grey.
The Franklin Area Junior/Senior High School BEST Robotics team is fervently finishing its projects for the 2022 BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology) Robotics Made 2 Order challenge.