Hanna named FLEX's top young professional of 2021

Erin Hanna, director of nonprofit home health care provider Bayada Pediatrics, speaks Friday during FLEX Presents, where she was named 2021 Young Professional of the Year. (Contributed photo)

Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, named Erin Hanna as its 2021 Young Professional of the Year.

Hanna, director of nonprofit home health care provider Bayada Pediatrics, received the award on Friday during the 10th annual FLEX Presents at the

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Sunday had collected 13,444 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,382 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,169 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held May 17, with 9 members weighing in.

Community News

Nominees for the award

  • From staff reports

Erin Hanna, Bayada Pediatrics; Amanda Barker, Oil Region Library Association; Andrew Dobson, SERVPRO of Crawford & NE Venango County; Nicholas Hess, The Printer's Cabinet and Curiosities; Juliet Hilburn, Allegheny Realty Settlement LLC; Bobbie Jones, Webco Industries and Trailasana Yoga …

+2
Cranberry gets cookin'
Community News

Cranberry gets cookin'

A Cranberry High School tradition was "well-done" this year, as the school's annual end-of-the-year cookout took place on a summer-like day with students smiling and laughing.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 13,430 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,370 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,165 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-…

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,400 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,341 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,161 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 i…

Community News

Correction

  • From staff reports

A story in Thursday's newspaper about the purchase of a building that had housed Wein's Clothing in Clarion misidentified a business that will sublet a portion of the building. The name of the business is The Sugar Tree Boutique.